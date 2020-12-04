Wendy Williams Biopic Trailer Released

The trailer to Wendy Williams’ biopic is here and it looks like she may be spilling TEA tea! Wendy Williams announced that she’d be teaming up with Lifetime to share her life story on our TV screens.

The trailer officially dropped Thursday morning, and as Wendy would say–my mouth is watering. From the teaser, we’re able to see that Wendy is going to touch on everything from her unforgettable interview with Whitney Houston, to the infidelities in her marriage.

Leigh Davenport wrote the script for the movie and the initial press release stated, “The authorized project provides a revealing look at Wendy’s journey, from her scrappy upstart days in urban radio to the success of her own syndicated talk show.”

In addition, Ciera Payton, who slays her roll in ‘The Oval’ will be playing Wendy Williams, and Morocco Omari will be playing Wendy’s ex husband Kevin Hunter.

It seems like it’s going to be a whole even as a documentary on Wendy Williams will be airing right before her biopic airs on Saturday, January, 30th, 2021.

(theshaderoom.com)