GRA retrieves deleted images of ‘cocaine containers’

AFTER using specialised equipment, the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) was able to retrieve deleted images of the containers that contained some 11.5 tonnes of cocaine among scrap metal that were intercepted in Belgium.

GRA sources noted that the process of retrieving the images was delicate and required specialised equipment which ensured that there was no damage during the data recovery.

It was revealed that thousands of other deleted images were also recovered in the process.

Government has put a halt to the scrap-metal trade until there is policy reform to properly monitor the sector.

This decision was taken in the aftermath of the massive drug “bust”.

A number of exporters are suffering as investigators continue the search for local shipper, Marlon Primo, who remains in hiding and is considered the main suspect in the drug “bust”.

The CANU has intensified the hunt for Primo as investigations continue into how the 11.5 tonnes of cocaine left the ports of Guyana undetected and made it all the way to Belgium.

The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Belgian police and CANU are working closely to find Primo.

The four containers reportedly left Guyana on September 25 and were shipped by Primo’s MA Trading of Atlantic Ville, East Coast Demerara, to the consignee, Lotraco Recycling BV, in the Netherlands.

Primo is suspected to have fled to neighbouring Suriname. The CANU will be offering Primo protection and security since he has expressed fear for his safety.

His last known addresses are 701, Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and 69 Atlantic Ville, ECD

The cocaine was neatly packed into a safe inside the container, which was then covered with scrap metal.