“Soldiers Day” celebrated at Eteringbang

THE Christmas Season officially kicked off in the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), on Monday, with Chief of Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess celebrating “Soldiers Day” with troops serving at Eteringbang, Upper Mazaruni District, Region Seven.

The Chief of Staff and his visiting team brought Christmas cheer to the soldiers at the border location. Brigadier Bess thanked and encouraged them to remain steadfast in their alertness, commitment and dedication to duty.

“We have come to join with you to celebrate because your physical, natural family cannot be here with you. You are making this sacrifice of not being with them in order that our country can remain safe and secure. Here on the borders in the interior of our country, it is easy for you to get to thinking that you are out here on your own. Never believe that! You are never on your own! We, the rest of your brothers and sisters in arms, always have your backs! We thank you for your commitment and professionalism. A grateful nation thanks you,” he told the troops.

The Chief of Staff also emphasised that troops serving at interior locations are the nation’s frontline personnel.

“Out here, you are our eyes and ears. You are Guyana’s boots on the ground. You are here to define aggression and ensure the security of Guyana’s territory,” he said, adding: “On behalf of the officers and ranks of the Force, I wish you all a safe, secure and peaceful Christmas season!”

Together with the members of the visiting team, Brigadier Bess served lunch to the soldiers and their guests who comprised ranks of the Guyana Police Force and residents of the surrounding community.

Meanwhile, Lance Corporal Rolston Wright received an early Christmas gift when the Chief of Staff promoted him to the rank of Substantive Corporal during the celebration with the troops serving at Eteringbang.

Corporal Wright currently serves as a Force Caterer at the location. His promotion is in recognition of the outstanding work he does in keeping the troops fed at the border location.

The officers and ranks of the GDF, particularly the troops serving at Eteringbang, congratulate Corporal Wright on his elevation in rank.