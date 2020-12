A GUYAN Defence Force (GDF) rank, on Wednesday, was arrested, after police found an air rifle during a random search of a heavily-tinted Toyota Camry car with registration PGG 5083 in Industry, East Coast Demerara

The 28-year-old GDF Lance Corporal of Sideline Dam, La Penitence, Georgetown and another occupant were questioned and the air pistol and vehicle were lodged at the Sparendaam Police Station as investigations continue.