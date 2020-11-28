Region Two parents thankful for uniform vouchers

– over 11,000 will benefit

THE distribution of the $4000 uniform vouchers began last Wednesday in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) and many parents have expressed gratitude for the timely initiative.

Regional Education Officer, Nichola Matthews, disclosed that over 11,000 vouchers, totalling more than $44M are to be distributed in the region.

Parents would gather as early as 07:30 hrs at the various nursery, primary and secondary schools to collect their vouchers. Those who have more than one child in the public education system were particularly grateful.

The vouchers which are being distributed through the Ministry of Education are expected to assist parents with the purchase of back-to-school items for their children.

Many of the beneficiaries said it was very difficult especially during the pandemic to afford school supplies.

“I am very happy for this help. I have five children and this is of great assistance for me. I will purchase school items and store it for when school re-opens. I want to thank the Minister of Education for this,” Mala Danpat, a parent said.

Another parent from Three Friends Village, Kumarie Persaud, related that she was very happy to receive $8000 for her two children. Persaud said she will be buying school supplies and uniforms with the vouchers.

“I am a single parent and I look forward to the assistance. I want to thank the Ministry of Education for the assistance. We parents look forward to this,” the elated woman added.

Many other parents echoed similar sentiments.

The distribution is expected to continue during the week.

Recently many households in the region received a $25, 000 cash grant as part of the government’s COVID-19 relief efforts.