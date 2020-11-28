Local businesswoman honoured in WIM-UK

CHIEF Executive Officer (CEO) of Thunder Mining, Sheffield Douglas, has been recently honoured in the “100 Inspirational Women in Mining 2020 Edition” and has expressed gratitude to Women in Mining-UK for providing such a platform.

Douglas, who is also co-founder of Stabroek Solutions, was recognised among dozens of other women from all walks of life who are honoured for their contributions towards the development of their respective countries’ extractive industries, and as social advocates.

“What a time to be a woman,” expressed Douglas following her selection.

The biennial WIM100, which was launched by Women in Mining UK in 2013, highlights the wealth of female talent within the global mining industry, celebrates their “above and beyond” contributions to the industry, and identifies role models for future generations.

The 100 women featured in the 2020 edition were selected due to their inspiring contribution towards a stronger, safer and more sustainable mining industry. This includes making positive and impactful changes, advocacy and a desire to empower others, perseverance in the face of adversity, and an ability to find solutions to challenges.

This year’s search was launched in March 2020 and nominations closed June 2020, with more than 625 nominations working at 356 companies across 60 countries.

Women in Mining-UK (WIM) is a volunteer non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting the employment, retention and advancement of women in the mining sector. It offers a strong international network to progress professional goals and career aspirations, and hosts numerous networking, educational and mentoring events to support personal development. Membership is free and everyone is welcome, regardless of gender or location.

Meanwhile, Douglas, a mother of four, has a track record of entrepreneurial development, with 13 years of experience in real estate and mining.

Apart from the management of Stabroek Solutions and Thunder Mining Company, she conducts honorary work to provide support to vulnerable groups through a range of efforts including Deputy Co-Coordinator of the Social Services Committee and First Responder and Volunteer Counsellor for the Guyana Women Miners Organisation.

She is also a member of the Spotlight Initiative National Reference Group, a member of the Bureau of Standards Technical Committee on Mine Standards, Vital Voices – Global Freedom Exchange alumni (2018), as well as founding member of the Anti-Slavery Collective – for Generation Equality Process.

Douglas has said that she is motivated by women empowering and protecting each other.