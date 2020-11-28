News Archives
Fire at National Psychiatric Hospital extinguished
Regional Health Officer, Dr Vishalya Sharma 
Regional Health Officer, Dr Vishalya Sharma 

AN investigation has been launched into a fire which damaged the roofing of a chalet at the National Psychiatric Hospital at Garrison Road, in New Amsterdam.

Regional Health Officer, Dr Vishalya Sharma, said the incident occurred in the bathroom area of Chalet Four, the male admission ward of the mental health facility, just after 20:30 hrs on Thursday.

The blaze resulted in damages to the roofing, which has since been repaired.

Police Commander, Jairam Ramlakhan, told Berbice reporters that Head Nurse, Leyland Reece, was on duty but was in the compound when an inmate informed him of smoke emanating from the washroom area.

As a result, checks were made and it was discovered that smoke was coming from the western side of the roof in the male washroom.

An alarm was raised and police ranks and members of the Fire Service were quickly summoned. They managed to extinguish the blaze. Fortunately, none of the 18 patients was injured.

