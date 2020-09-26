News Archives
Peacemaker cop stabbed in BV
A POLICE constable who tried to make peace between two men who were fighting is now in the hospital nursing stab wounds to the lower neck and lower back.
The suspect was later arrested and is in police custody assisting with the investigation.

Reports indicate that 20-year-old Marcos Richmond was walking home along Quamina Street, Beterverwagting (BV), East Coast Demerara on Thursday at around 19:40 hours when he saw two men in an altercation.

The constable approached the duo in a bid to maintain the peace but the 35-year-old suspect became annoyed and told the cop that the altercation was none of his concern.

Subsequently, the young policeman then continued his journey home when the same suspect attacked him from behind with a knife and stabbed him twice, the police reported.
He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital by a family member and was admitted in a serious but stable condition.

Staff Reporter

