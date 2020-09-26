GTT introduces its Blaze service to Parika

— Corriverton customers to benefit next

THE Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) has expanded its Blaze service to Parika to the benefit of 550 households.

“With many students, teachers and workers having to utilise more bandwidth, we believe this implementation comes at an opportune time to allow for better connectivity with increased speeds,” said GTT’s Product Lead of Fixed Broadband Services, Jamal Inniss.

At the end of 2019, GTT’s Chief Executive Officer, Justin Nedd, announced that the company had intentions to extend its fibre-optic network to communities in Parika, Berbice and Linden in 2020. Despite the current pandemic, GTT has remained committed to its promise to the residents of Parika; customers in Corriverton will benefit next. “We are in this together – GTT has and will continue to support the evolution of Guyana because it’s only when we come together we rise,” said Nedd.

Many customers have already applied for their Blaze service, with the first installation in the area scheduled for September 28, 2020. Persons who have not yet applied can do so at http://bit.ly/Blaze_PaR.