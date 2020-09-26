News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
GTT introduces its Blaze service to Parika
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
GTT

— Corriverton customers to benefit next

THE Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) has expanded its Blaze service to Parika to the benefit of 550 households.
“With many students, teachers and workers having to utilise more bandwidth, we believe this implementation comes at an opportune time to allow for better connectivity with increased speeds,” said GTT’s Product Lead of Fixed Broadband Services, Jamal Inniss.

At the end of 2019, GTT’s Chief Executive Officer, Justin Nedd, announced that the company had intentions to extend its fibre-optic network to communities in Parika, Berbice and Linden in 2020. Despite the current pandemic, GTT has remained committed to its promise to the residents of Parika; customers in Corriverton will benefit next. “We are in this together – GTT has and will continue to support the evolution of Guyana because it’s only when we come together we rise,” said Nedd.
Many customers have already applied for their Blaze service, with the first installation in the area scheduled for September 28, 2020. Persons who have not yet applied can do so at http://bit.ly/Blaze_PaR.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
wnigel10@hotmail.com (Editor in Chielf)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily

Pepperpot

International Edition

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to recieve news and updates.
We respect your privacy.