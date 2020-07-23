News Archives
Tiger Rentals Guyana Inc appoints Guyanese as new country manager
news-default

TIGER Rentals Guyana Inc on Tuesday announced the appointment of Shane Singh as its new country manager, in keeping with their stated commitment to providing opportunities to Guyanese.

“Mr. Singh’s appointment will play a critical role in supporting Tiger Rentals’ continued growth, strategy and delivery of quality service in Guyana’s market. His responsibilities in this new role will require him to oversee all aspects of Tiger Rentals’ strategy and execution, with the goal of increasing its market position and improving customers experience,” said the company in a press release.

.it noted that Singh’s accomplishment and growth with the company are an example of what is achievable with hard work and dedication. “He is recognised by his customers as a reliable and service-focused representative of our product and services,” the release said.

Mr. Singh joined Tiger Rentals in 2018 as an operations coordinator and was soon promoted to operations manager. With a background in public and private sector business development, his strengths include strong communication, organiational and negotiation skills. He also brings a wealth of knowledge and industry expertise to his new role as country manager, the release stated.

Staff Reporter

