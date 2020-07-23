Two held as police seize guns, drugs at Moco Moco

RANKS of the Guyana Police Force early Wednesday morning conducted an intelligence – led operation in the village of Moco Moco, Central Rupununi which resulted in the seizure of drugs and guns.

In a release, police said a 23-year-old farmer was found with 314 grammes of suspected cannabis in his house. The suspect then took the police to his farm where a field with thirty cannabis plants measuring between five feet five inches to seven feet in height, was found.

There at the farm, a 59-year-old farmer was arrested at his camp with three unlicensed shotguns. A search of his farm revealed forty-one cannabis plants measuring between one foot two inches to five feet three inches in height. The plants were photographed and destroyed by fire. The suspects are in custody pending charges.