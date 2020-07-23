Sophia family homeless after early-morning blaze.

A FAMILY of four is now homeless after their ‘A’ Field Sophia home was completely gutted in an early-morning fire. the Guyana Chronicle spoke to the visibly devastated couple Iyanna Thompson and her fiancé Seafred McPherson, who stated that they have lost all of their belongings in the fire. Thompson who was at home with her children at the time of the fire, stated that while cooking she left her children in the home while the stove was on to go and purchase chicken. She stated that while at the shop that is in proximity to her home, she was alerted by her children that the house was on fire.

“I had a pot on the stove and I come out to buy chicken and them children was left home, and they came outside and they called and said fire, and when I run in the fire was too big, I aint geh fuh save anything. I couldn’t get in to save anything, I does trouble with asthma so I had to run out back cause the smoke was too much, and my friend ended up holding me from going in cause I was still going to try again,” Thompson explained through tears.

Shortly after noticing the , neighbours contacted the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) who responded but were unable to save the structure form complete destruction. Thomas’ s fiancé told the Guyana chronicle that he was at work when the fire started and made his way home only to find the structure completely destroyed. The couple confirmed that both of their children remain unharmed, but added that they had no chance to save any of their belongings.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is still unconfirmed as the GFS continues its investigation .