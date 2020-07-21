News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Stokes overtakes Holder to become top-ranked Test all-rounder
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
England's Ben Stokes celebrates after winning the Second Test v West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 20, 2020. (Jon Super/Pool via REUTERS)
England's Ben Stokes celebrates after winning the Second Test v West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 20, 2020. (Jon Super/Pool via REUTERS)

(REUTERS) – England vice-captain Ben Stokes’ match-winning performance in the second Test against West Indies hoisted him above Windies skipper Jason Holder to become the top-ranked all-rounder in the game’s longest format, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said yesterday.

Stokes followed up his 176 in the first innings with an unbeaten 78 in the second and also picked up three wickets in the contest to pull off a series-levelling win on Monday, earning the player-of-the-match award.

The 29-year-old overtook Holder in the latest rankings to become the first England player to reach the top spot since Andrew Flintoff in May 2006.

His moving average of 497 rating points, the highest of any Test all-rounder since South Africa great Jacques Kallis racked up 517 in April 2008, ended Holder’s 18-month reign at the top.

Stokes also climbed to a career-best third position among Test batsmen, behind India’s Virat Kohli and Australia’s top-ranked Steve Smith.

Meanwhile, Stokes played down injury concerns ahead of the third Test at Manchester starting on Friday, after he did not finish an over when bowling late on Monday.

“I felt very old this Test match. The body started to feel really stiff,” Stokes told the BBC. “I asked Broady (Stuart Broad) and he said ‘Just stop’.

“I had the same thing against Pakistan three or four years ago and I didn’t want to take the risk. For once, I’ve made the sensible call and listened to my body.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
wnigel10@hotmail.com (Editor in Chielf)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
wnigel10@hotmail.com (Editor in Chielf)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily

Pepperpot

International Edition

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to recieve news and updates.
We respect your privacy.