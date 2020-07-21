News Archives
Ottey loses 150m world record to 2016 sprint hurdles champion McNeal
MERLENE Ottey’s long-standing record over 150m was broken by American Brianna Rollins-McNeal on Monday at the AP Ranch High-Performance Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas.

Rollins, 28, the 2016 Olympics 100m hurdles champion, clocked a smart 16.41 to win the event by more than half-a-second over fellow hurdler and 100m hurdles world record-holder Kendra Harrison, who completed the run in 16.92. 400m hurdles world record-holder Dalilah Mohammad was third in 17.07.

The mark shaved 0.08 seconds off the 16.49 set by Merlene Ottey in Trapani, Italy on September 27, 1989. The then 29-year-old Jamaican ran the record into a headwind of -1.5 m/s.

At the meet where many of the athletes competed in multiple events, McNeal the 2013 World Champion, also won the 60m dash in 7.39 over Shacarri Richardson (7.41), fifth in the 100m in 12.32 and was third in the 250m dash in 33.49. (Sportsmax)

