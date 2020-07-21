Political parties react to CJ’s ruling

By Lisa Hamilton

THE People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has welcomed the ruling of the High Court that the results of the 2020 General and Regional Elections must be based on the national recount data while the APNU+AFC has expressed its disappointment.

In an address to the public on Monday afternoon, PPP/C presidential candidate Irfaan Ali said that his party is pleased with the court’s ruling, but displeased that the APNU+AFC plans to appeal. He said that the appeal will be another “delay tactic” in preventing a conclusion to the elections.

“We in the People’s Progressive Party/Civic, we welcome the ruling and we’re saddened that although the ruling was clear…associates of the APNU+AFC are continuing their delay tactics in denying our country the stability that it so badly requires, as we seek to tackle the issue of COVID-19, the serious economic circumstances that we’re facing and the financial difficulty not only at the central government level, but also in the private sector,” Ali stated.

The PPP/C presidential candidate said that the international community has already threatened to take action on those working to “delay the elections” and soon the sanctions will become stronger and all of Guyana will be affected.

He said: “We have called upon the government to act selflessly and not selfishly. Act in the national interest, act in the interest of the citizens. In 2015, after elections, we the PPP sought to be a disciplined opposition, we sought to be an opposition that would continue to struggle and represent the rights and interest of people, an opposition that would continue to be committed to the task of national development and nation-building…we cannot overstate the call for this government to act in a responsible manner.”

Meanwhile, in his initial response to the court’s ruling, APNU+AFC Campaign Manager Joseph Harmon said that the APNU+AFC finds it disappointing that the court has ruled in favour of the use of the recount data which his party put forward is in contradiction to the constitution.

He said that the APNU+AFC will take matters to the next level as it believes that it must continue the fight for the citizens of the country who demand an election based only on valid votes.

“It is disappointing that in its ruling today, in the case of Misenga Jones v GECOM et al, the court has side stepped the issue of fraudulent ballots in the tabulated votes at the recount. We will continue to insist that fraudulent recount votes cannot determine the will of the Guyanese people; only valid votes can produce such a result,” Harmon said, adding:

“Our lawyers will engage at the next level of the court system to ensure that our constitution is respected and adhered to by all. We remain steadfast in making our case for valid votes only.”

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has committed to waiting on the filing of an appeal on the matter no later than today, July 21, 2020.

Also responding to the court’s ruling, The Citizenship Initiative (TCI) stated: “Chief Justice Roxane George continues to execute her judgments with careful detail to jurisprudence and application of the law. Her understanding of the issues and the context against which Guyana continues to be placed in is exceptional. Her professionalism inspires faith in the judicial system and is a good example for others to emulate for sound and clear guidance on matters arising for judicial review…TCI remains concerned that despite such a clear and concise ruling, there is yet to be another court matter. TCI therefore calls on all parties to abide by the rulings and not waste any more of the court’s time.”

Leader of the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) Lennox Shuman also expressed his pleasure with the court’s ruling, but lobbied for the international community to place a “tier 2” sanction on the APNU+AFC administration for its pursuit of the matter to a higher court.

“The court has ruled on the numbers so you can’t ask those questions anymore, they are already there. So, let’s get on with the show,” he said.