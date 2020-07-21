Residents of Akawani Creek receive food hampers

DURING the coronavirus pandemic a number of persons have given generously to families, organisations and communities to provide economic support.

Residents of Akawani Creek in the Pomeroon River will benefit, fortnightly, from a donation of food hampers.

The donations are made possible through contributions received by Zena Bone, owner of Adel Resorts, an establishment in the Pomeroon River.

Zena Bone, a resident of the Pomeroon River, at a simple ceremony on Thursday last (July 16th 2020), told a small gathering that “It’s an honour to find ways to be useful to the community that I was born into, and help people who live in the rainforest and have had little to no income since markets closed for the virus.”

Bone also remarked that she believed that the donations will greatly help the residents, and urged like-minded persons who wish to donate to do so because it was not too late.

Persons were encouraged to donate $US40 to two families, a giant food hamper or contribute via paypal: sashal Bruce or Venmo: @Sashal Bruce.

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) previously donated, in April, a number of food items and cleaning essentials to some 200 residents in Plastic City, West Bank Demerara and Tiger Bay. Several other areas throughout the country have also benefitted over the last few months. The distribution of relief hampers to vulnerable communities has been part of the government’s efforts to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in Guyana.

The CDC continues to collaborate with several organisations in an effort to lessen the burden on vulnerable households due to the effects of COVID-19.