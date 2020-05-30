A ‘home away from home’

by Jared Liddell

THE preservation of historic buildings is one of the main aims of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL), taking visitors and guests into what would seem like a time machine as they get to experience these buildings almost as they were at the time of their construction. This, therefore, became one of the main selling points of the Berbice Inn Guest House owned and managed by NICIL.

The Berbice Inn is a sight to behold in New Amsterdam, just three minutes off the Berbice River Bridge. The two colonial and modern-styled stunning pieces of architecture are found at 28-29 Princess Elizabeth Road, Queenstown, New Amsterdam. The building that stands today was erected on July 26, 1849, and was defined and designated on a diagram made by James Bone, a Sworn Land Surveyor.

Hospitality Manager at NICIL, Rawle Dundas told the Pepperpot Magazine that the Berbice Inn Guest House provides a unique experience for everyone. “It’s a home away from home; the Berbice Inn is a really special place, when people come here they have an experience that they can’t get at many other hotels. They keep coming back or they tell others to come and visit– come and see it for yourself.”

He said that the original design for the building remained “for the sake of heritage,” explaining that when something that historic is handed down you try as much as possible to preserve it as it was, passing it from generation to generation, allowing persons the chance to have a feel of being a part of history.

The Berbice Inn was previously owned by the Berbice Mining Enterprise Ltd (BERMINE). In 2003, NICIL took over management of the then guest house and the name was subsequently changed to Berbice Inn. Upon the dissolution of BERMINE in October 2004, the property was transferred to NICIL via the BERMINE (Dissolution and Transfer of Assets and Liabilities) Order 2004 and went into operation on October 15, 2004.

Under the former management, the building located on the eastern half was known as the residence of the chief executive officer. The guest house, situated on the western half was originally set up to offer accommodation to government officials, primarily on a short-term basis.

NICIL transformed and expanded the services to include government officials, private individuals or business people who are travelling through the area and need lodging for a night or more. In addition, it is also convenient for business retreats involving overnight activities.

According to Dundas, currently, the inn has three suites and an apartment which is suitable for families, while the annexe has four suites with an extension of three more suites, a reception area and a back veranda to be added. The suites range from small, medium to large rooms, with a price that suits one’s pocket. Guests always express how beautiful the scenery is and the scenic picture the countryside always captures.

There is a kitchen where the preparation and cooking of meals normally take place. Customers can either order what they desire or simply leave it up to the chef. Along with the renovations to the building a new Cocktail Hut was opened in February 2020 to modernise the services offered to customers and guests. The hut offers food and drinks as well as several activities such as Karaoke Night.

This colonial-style home away from home is the perfect getaway for local guests who want to take some time away from their busy lives to get some much-needed rest and relaxation, as well as foreign visitors who want to experience the culture of country life through the services offered by the Berbice Inn Guest House.