51 vendors fined for operating without a face mask.

SOME 51 vendors operating at Albouystown, Stabroek, and Bourda markets, were, on Wednesday, charged and fined for not wearing a face mask, while plying their trade.

The Mayor and Councillors of the City of Georgetown had implemented several measures, in keeping with the guidelines set out by the Ministry of Public Health to fight the Coronavirus (COVID-19). One of the measures was that all stallholders/vendors and their staff are required to wear face masks throughout the duration of their operation.

Failing to comply with this directive, persons will be charged a penalty fee of five thousand dollars ($5,000.) Additionally, shoppers will not be allowed to enter the market if they are not wearing a face mask.

Additionally, a limited number of shoppers will be allowed to enter each market at a given time, and, as persons exit, others will be allowed to enter, so as to maintain social distancing of six feet. No large gathering at stalls is permitted. In addition, unauthorised vending is also strictly prohibited. Anyone found selling at any place that is not approved by the Council will be subjected to the payment of a removal fee of twenty-five thousand dollars ($25,000).

The operational hours for all the Municipal Markets will be from 07:00 hours (7 am) to 16:00 hours (4 pm).