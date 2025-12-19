President, Dr Irfaan Ali commends GDF ranks for sacrifice, service, dedication

-says they have protected the borders, safeguarded Guyana’s territorial integrity

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali joined members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) at Base Camp Stephenson for the annual Christmas Luncheon, a long-standing tradition that celebrates fellowship, service, and the spirit of the season.

The gathering offered an opportunity to recognise the sacrifices and dedication of the force, while reinforcing the values that underpin its operations.

Addressing the gathering, President Ali praised the professionalism and discipline of the force, noting that its members have “fulfilled your responsibilities with resolve, often in demanding circumstances. You have protected Guyanese borders. You have safeguarded our territorial integrity. You have upheld our sovereignty.”

He emphasised that these achievements are not abstract accomplishments but form the very foundation of the nation’s survival and security.

Dr Ali added: “They go to the very heart of our nationhood and our survival as a sovereign state. It is precisely because these responsibilities are so fundamental, so weighty, and so enduring that they find their truest expression in the meaning of the uniform itself. The uniform you wear is more than a symbol of authority.”

Dr Ali reflected on the deeper significance of the uniform, describing it as “a pledge to the people of Guyana that their safety, their freedom, and their national patrimony will be defended.”

He stressed that the pledge “is not given for a moment, nor is it tested only in times of calm. It is one that must endure across changing circumstances and emerging challenges.”

Highlighting the importance of personal development alongside professional service, President Ali instructed that all service members be registered with the Guyana Digital School and pursue Mathematics and English at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) level.

“Because we are not only preparing you for the protection of this country, we are preparing you to live a life of honour and dignity long after you retire,” he said.

The President also noted the symbolic value of the luncheon’s time-honoured tradition, whereby senior officers serve junior ranks.

He explained, “Authority is expressed through service and leadership is demonstrated through humility. Rank in the Guyana Defence Force is functional and designed to ensure effectiveness and discipline, not to confer superiority or diminish dignity.”

He reminded members that every role within the force matters: “Every rank has its role. Every role has its value. Every contribution matters. From the newest recruit to the most senior officer, the force operates as a single body, with each part dependent on the other for strength and success.”

Acknowledging the challenges faced by the force in recent years, the President noted that Guyana continues to navigate an era of growing regional and international uncertainty.

He affirmed the government’s commitment to maintaining a professional, well-prepared defence force capable of protecting the country and supporting international efforts to combat criminal activity.

President Ali concluded by expressing his gratitude to service members and their families: “I am honoured to participate in this tradition, and I extend warm Christmas greetings to you and your families, whose sacrifices and support make your service possible. May God bless you, may God bless your families, and bless our country and the Guyana Defence Force.”