Guyana records 8 more COVID-19 cases

– active cases now jump to 65

– four more persons recover, two remain in ICU

GUYANA now has 65 active cases of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), after health authorities recorded eight new cases over the past 24 hours.

The new cases were found after some 56 persons were tested within the past 24 hours. To date, 1,457 persons have been tested for the disease, with 1,322 of those persons testing negative.

According to the latest statistics from local health authorities, some 63 of the infected persons are in institutional isolation, while two persons are battling for their lives in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Six persons, suspected to have COVID-19, are in institutional quarantine.

To date, the country has lost 10 precious lives to the disease, but some 62 persons have recovered from the deadly scourge.

It was reported that health authorities continue to work towards strengthening the healthcare system to respond to COVID-19 on a long-term basis; the potential and existing activities are part of the plan to have a comprehensive COVID-19 health network, whereby patients across the country’s 10 administrative regions will be able to access these services.

Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) remains the epicentre of the disease, and there are a number of communities outside of Georgetown which have recorded cases.

Among communities on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) where cases have been recorded are: Atlantic Gardens, Friendship, Golden Grove, Good Hope, Lusignan, Plaisance, and Strathspey. Among communities on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) where there were cases are: Diamond, Grove, Land of Canaan, Providence, and Timehri.

Health authorities will be deploying mobile testing units to Cornelia Ida in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and to Diamond in Region Four.

Residents of Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), were also advised to be watchful and careful as Brazil has now become the country with the third highest number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the world, after registering a total of more than 250,000 cases. “You remain extremely vulnerable and therefore every resident must be prepared to be his brother’s keeper in order to ensure the safety of everyone,” said Dr. Hamilton.

She said the ministry is also very concerned with the increased cases seen in Regions One (Barima-Waini) and Seven (Cuyuni- Mazaruni). As of Thursday, Region One had two confirmed cases in two of their sub districts; and Region Seven has a total of seven cases.

Measures can be continuously implemented, but it is up to individuals, that is the average Guyanese, to adhere to those measures and think seriously about flattening the curve (reducing, the spread).

The disease remains a serious issue, not just in Guyana, but globally. And, according to global statistics, there are over 5.1 million cases of COVID-19, with over 333,000 deaths. And with no approved treatment or cure, there is no assurance that persons will survive after contracting the disease. In the absence of approved medications, governments and authorities across the world have employed a number of preventive measures to contain the spread of the disease.