WI legend Lloyd wants screening for former players hoping to mentor

(SPORTSMAX) – Legendary West Indies captain Clive Lloyd agrees in principle with former players stepping in to provide mentorship for the new generation but has called for a careful screening process to get the best outcome from the experience.

The 75-year-old Lloyd has been respected for generations not just for his cricketing ability but steady and inspiring leadership, which saw the West Indies lift back-to-back ICC World Cup titles in 1975 and 1979.

With the team currently a long way from those heady days of success, several former players have pointed to the issue of mentorship as a missing element in the current team’s success and have been quick to offer their assistance to rectify the problem. Not so fast, says Lloyd.

“We have to find out how strong they are in certain departments. You can’t just say this guy is going to be this when he isn’t suited for that role. You have to find out what strengths he or she has,” Lloyd told the Mason and Guest Radio programme.

“I’m talking about players that have done extremely well, have been through the mill and can pass the knowledge on,” he added.

“Not every great player can be a teacher but there are certain aspects and things that they are strong at, and that is what we have to search for, so that when we have a player coming through and they get to Test level they are not learning on the job they have already qualified.”