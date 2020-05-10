BREAKING: Guyana now records 104 positive cases of the Coronavirus

A further 7 cases of the Coronavirus has been recorded by the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) within the past 24-hours, carrying the total recorded in Guyana, to 104.

The MOPH noted in a COVID-19 update on Sunday, that a further 62 tests have been analysed within the past 24 hours, taking the total tests conducted in Guyana, to 914.

It was noted that 810 tests have returned negative while the number of deaths attributed to the virus, remains at 10.

Also, the MOPH said that 1 additional person has been transferred to the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), taking the total number of persons in that unit, to 6.

To date 35 persons have recovered from the Coronavirus in Guyana.

Globally, more than 4 million cases have been recorded with the United States leading all global figures with over 1.3 million cases.