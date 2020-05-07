Emrit excited to captain Patriots in CPL tournament

EXPERIENCED T&T all-rounder Rayad Emrit says he is excited to skipper the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots for the upcoming Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) cricket tournament.

On Wednesday, the Patriots announced the Caribbean players that they will be retaining for this season. International retentions and signings will be announced at a later date. This year teams can retain as many players from their 2019 squads as they wish. They could also transfer players to other teams and sign emerging players.

“I am very excited to be part of St Kitts & Nevis Patriots for a second season. I think that the team that is selected this year is going to be a very exciting one. I am very excited to be named as captain. It’s always an honour and a privilege to lead a franchise,” said captain Emrit.

The Patriots have chosen to retain seven Caribbean players overall ahead of the CPL draft including signing Denesh Ramdin from the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR).

The others are T&T’s Evin Lewis, the Jamaican pair of Fabian Allen and Sheldon Cottrell and Alzarri Joseph of the Leeward Islands. They have also picked up Ramdin on a transfer, while Dominic Drakes has been selected as their up-and-coming player.

Emrit will be working with former TKR coach Australian Simon Helmot, who was announced as head coach of the Patriots for this season. “Our new coach Simon Helmot knows the CPL and he knows how to win titles. He and I are going to work very hard to get the team to the finals,” said Emrit.

The CPL is scheduled to take place between August 19 and September 26 but the tournament organisers are currently watching the current situation with COVID-19 closely and are liaising with medical advisers and governments.

A decision on whether the tournament can proceed as planned, or at a different time, will be made as soon as possible.

PLAYERS SIGNED: Evin Lewis (Trinidad & Tobago), Fabian Allen (Jamaica),Sheldon Cottrell (Jamaica),

Denesh Ramdin (T&T – new signing), Rayad Emrit (T&T),Alzarri Joseph (Leeward Islands), Dominic Drakes (Barbados),Transfer from Trinbago Knight Riders (Emerging player),