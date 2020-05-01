On top of the world: Australia claim top spot in Test and T20 rankings

AUSTRALIA have reached the top of the world Test rankings for the first time in four years and also claimed the No.1 spot in T20 cricket for the very first time.

In the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) annual rankings update released today, Justin Langer’s side has jumped to the top of the Test standings ahead of New Zealand and India, with just two points separating the top three teams.

It’s just the second time since the rankings were introduced in 2003 that the top three teams have been separated by such a small margin.

Australia claim top spot in Test and T20 rankings

Australia won just one of their first six Tests after Langer took charge in 2018, which saw them drop to fifth in the world, but have only lost two of their past 12 matches and followed their retention of the Ashes last year with five wins from five in the 2019-20 Test summer.

India had held top spot since October 2016 but the annual update, which sees results from the 2016-17 season removed, those from the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons weighted at 50 per cent and games since May last year given a 100 per cent weighting, has seen them drop to third spot.

The updated rankings will add extra spice to India’s proposed tour to Australia this summer, with the hosts seeking revenge after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Virat Kohli’s side two seasons ago.

“We recognise how fluid these rankings are, but at this time it was certainly nice to put a smile on our faces,” Langer said.

“We’ve got lots of work to do to get to be the team that we want to be, but hopefully over the last couple of years not only have we performed well on the field, but also off the field.

“Certainly a goal for us has been the World Test Championship … but ultimately, we have to beat India in India and we’ve got to beat them when they come back (to Australia).

“You can only judge yourself as being the best if you beat the best and we’ve got some really tough opposition to come.”

Australia’s Steve Smith and Pat Cummins are also the top-ranked batman and bowler respectively in Test cricket.

Australia’s rise to the top of the T20 rankings for the first time since they were introduced in 2011 is a boost for the side just six months away from the start of the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to begin in October but could be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Aussies, captained by Aaron Finch, have won nine of their past 10 completed T20s and have never been better placed to win a T20 World Cup for the very first time.

“Getting to No.1 is a great thing, but when you’re No.1, you’re always the hunted,” Langer said. “We’ve been the hunters for a while, now we’re the hunted and we need to get better and better.

“I know how hard it is to win World Cups … everything has to go right.

“One day, I’d love to see Aaron Finch with all his mates lift that T20 World Cup above his head.”

Australia remain in fifth spot in the ODI rankings, with world champions England still on top having extended their lead over India, who remain in second.(Cricket.com.au)

ICC Test rankings

1 – Australia (116 points)

2 – New Zealand (115)

3 – India (114)

4 – England (105)

5 – Sri Lanka (91)

6 – South Africa (90)

7 – Pakistan (86)

8 – West Indies (79)

9 – Bangladesh (55)

10 – Zimbabwe (18)

ICC ODI rankings

1 – England (127 points)

2 – India (119)

3 – New Zealand (116)

4 – South Africa (108)

5 – Australia (107)

6 – Pakistan (102)

7 – Bangladesh (88)

8 – Sri Lanka (85)

9 – West Indies (76)

10 – Afghanistan (55)

ICC T20 rankings

1 – Australia (278 points)

2 – England (268)

3 – India (266)

4 – Pakistan (260)

5 – South Africa (258)

6 – New Zealand (242)

7 – Sri Lanka (230)

8 – Bangladesh (229)

9 – West Indies (229)

10 – Afghanistan (228)