National Recount: CARICOM team to undergo COVID-19 test before travelling to Guyana

…Secretary General makes request for chartered flight for team

…no date yet for commencement of recount

A technical team from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) will undergo COVID-19 tests in their respective countries before travelling to Guyana to observe the National Recount.

This was noted by CARICOM Secretary General, Erwin LaRocque in correspondence addressed to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

According to GECOM’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) Yolanda Ward, LaRocque noted that while no arrival date has been determined yet, CARICOM is making a request for approval for the departure and landing of a chartered flight from Guyana to collect the team members and return the day. Similar arrangement for their return upon completion of the exercise.

In addition, a request for the World Health Organisation (WHO) approved PCR COVID-19 to be administered to the team before they depart Guyana has been made.

On Friday, GECOM approved a 25-day operational plan and a draft order for the national recount of all votes cast at the March 2 General and Regional Elections.

In an interview with the Guyana Chronicle, Chairperson of GECOM, Justice Claudette Singh expressed deep satisfaction with the progress made on Friday in finalising the operational plan and the draft order, but noted that it was no easy task, given the composition of the commission. “I am sitting on a very difficult commission, and people must appreciate that. It is a very difficult commission; it is a highly divided commission and they don’t necessarily agree, and sometimes you have to take the bull by the horn,” Justice Singh told this newspaper.

Though the draft order has been agreed by the commission, a commencement date for the national recount, has not been set.

According to the approved operational plan, the national recount will take place at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre (ACCC) for a period of 25 days; however, the duration is subject to review. On a daily basis there will be 10 workstations operating for a period of 10 hours – from 08:00hrs to 18:00hrs.

The plan also details the tabulation process and those who will be involved such as party agents, the CARICOM officials, observers and GECOM officials.