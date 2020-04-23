Ex-cops on $150,000 bail each for ganja trafficking

A Berbice couple, who are former police officers, appeared at New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court via video conferencing on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to a charge of trafficking 19.13 pounds (or 9 kilograms) of cannabis sativa.

The couple, Rokeshia Collins and Khushyal Grant, of Number Two Village, East Canje were granted $150,000 bail each, and are expected to return to court on May 12,2020 for report.

Police said on April 19,2020 ranks were on duty at the police checkpoint in the vicinity of the Berbice River Bridge,when at about 10:50h, they stopped a west-bound motorcar with four occupants inclusive of the driver who is an ex-policeman; his wife,also an ex-cop and their two under-aged children.

A search of the vehicle revealed seven parcels of suspected cannabis and as the driver was being cautioned of the offence, his wife reportedly fled the checkpoint in the car along with the children.

The driver is in custody assisting with the investigation;the parcels when weighed amounted to nine kilograms.The vehicle, which was later found parked in front of the suspects’ residence at No 2 Village, Canjie , Berbice,is presently lodged at Central Police Station.

The man’s wife was subsequently arrested at their home.Joint charges were subsequently instituted.