It is important for this nation that GECOM arrives at a credible process

Dear Editor:

HERE we go again. The proverbial ink has not dried on GECOM Chair Justice Claudette Singhís pronouncement on Friday that not more than 10 workstations will be used in the national recount exercise and forces in the opposition are once again crying foul. It is clear by their words and actions that they will do anything to stymie the process of the recount of Regions One-10 as agreed to by President David Granger and Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo in the presence of CARICOM Secretary-General Irwin LaRocque.

In the first instance, it was disappointing to read that CARICOM was the one that had to reject the proposed 20 workstations- which was proposed by the opposition-nominated commissioners- on the basis of COVID-19 concerns. It is embarrassing to this nation and GECOM, that such considerations did not take priority in impacting the proposal/decision for said number of workstations to even be considered, recognising the health nightmare that could be created with hundreds of persons being together at this point in time. Workers/citizens are every nationís most vital resource and must be treated as such.

Though this recent delay and embarrassment may not matter to those bent on having their own way, by any means necessary, it must not escape attention that the initial CARCIOM high-level team was composed of five persons. With the workstations now increased, in this suspicious political environment, GECOM may find it necessary to examine the necessity of having all the stations observed by CARICOM, lest it creates fodder for forces to cry foul. Guyanese have had enough of this victim status and foul-crying.

It appears as though the wheel that squeaks the loudest gets the most oil and those shouting the loudest are deemed right, never held to account, even when wrong. It is clear that the antics of the opposition commissioners and the campaign rhetoric, aided and supported by international agencies, some of whom appear to be not only acting as agent provocateurs but outside of their scope or mandate, are largely influencing decision-making in GECOM.

Recently the Organisation of American States (OAS) and Commonwealth Observer Missions have issued statements purporting to advise GECOM on who should be the personnel assigned to the recounting and what law ought to be applied in executing the exercise. Such behaviour raises questions as to:- who are these people? Whatís their real agenda? Do they have the interest of all Guyanese at heart or only a few? How dare they, how dare the OAS and Commonwealth?

Both missions are headed by former prime ministers of Barbados and Jamaica. Both gentlemen could attest to their level of interference in the constitutionally independent GECOM, and misapplication of the constitution and laws surrounding the procedures and practices guiding such an agency, they would not dare think, much less, treat with the Elections commission in their respective countries. Neither would they allow any observer mission, foreign or local, to so do.

It is fair to expect that Justice Singh would be guided by Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfieldís technical competencies on the matter of the recount, even as she takes into consideration concerns of the representative commissioners, not the other way around. This is due to the fact that GECOM, even though a constitutional office, is not independent of political considerations given its makeup. Whereas some seek to operate in the interest of the whole, others appear more overtly and aggressively driven by partisan interests. Justice Singh must ensure the well-being of the whole, including GECOM, is not sacrificed at the altar of reckless partisanship.

The initial proposal of 156 days stemmed from Opposition Commissioner Robeson Bennís proposal to have two paired commissioners at each workstation, which meant three workstations. Public outcries led to the CEO returning with a proposal of five counting tables. Government-nominated Commissioner Vincent Alexanderís proposed eight and the utilisation of three approaches (various hours of operation) for each ballot box. Justice Singh in her deliberative judgment has since communicated that GECOM will be using not more than 10 workstations.

It is important to this nation that GECOM arrives at a credible process and result, taking all factors into consideration. Justice Singh, who has served in the highest echelon of the judiciary, is expected to let the law take precedence and not allow GECOM to be driven by persons whose remit is not to determine the application of Guyanaís laws or seek lawful and orderly resolution to the present impasse.

Regards

Lincoln Lewis