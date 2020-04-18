Motorcyclist and pillion rider nabbed with unlicenced shotgun

TWO men are currently in police custody, after they crashed their motorcycle, while escaping from a police patrol, at No 72 Village, Corentyne , Berbice.

According to reports, police while on mobile patrol, on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at #No 72 Village, observed suspicious behaviour of two males, on a motorcycle.

As the ranks approached them, they attempted to flee from the police and collided with motorcycle # CJ 8979, driven by Nicholas Boyce, with pillion rider Rockford Hinds.

As a result of the collision, both drivers and pillion riders fell onto the roadway, along with a haversack that was in the possession of the pillion rider of the ‘suspicious motorcycle’.

The police searched the haversack and found an unlicenced single-barrel shotgun and fifteen live cartridges.

The pillion rider was promptly arrested, while the other suspect managed to escape the lawmen. He later turned himself in at Springlands Police Station.

The other cyclist and pillion rider of CJ 8979, were escorted to the Skeldon Public Hospital where Hinds was treated and sent away.

Boyce was transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital and admitted, and later discharged.