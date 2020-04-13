Some minibus operators still not adhering to COVID-19 measures

WITH the number of COVID-19 cases now at 45, it is critical that Guyanese, everywhere, take heed of the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their families against the virus. However, there are still a few minibus operators who are still failing to adhere to national measures instituted by the Government.

Minibuses are Guyana’s primary mode of public transportation, and, as such, the Government has mandated that minibus operators carry half the number of passengers that they usually would, as a means to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

However, while there are a few minibus operators who are adhering to the rule, there are still a few who continue to have a nonchalant approach to combatting the virus.

In several videos and photos published on social media websites, minibus operators were seen still overloading the buses and carrying three to four passengers in a seat, while they were advised to carry just two passengers per seat as a means of maintaining the 3ft social distancing rule to slow the spread of the virus.

REDUCED INCOME

The Government has reduced the price of fuel significantly to cushion the shortfall. It is recognized that transportation providers face several types of challenges, including payment of toll.

According to the President of the Minibus Association, Eon Andrews, while it may be argued that owners and or operators are losing money and some of them may well have payments to make on their investment, along with other public utility expenses, everyone ought to acknowledge that “we are in a life and death situation that needs commitment, maturity, sacrifice and love for our fellow men, if we are to survive this pandemic with minimal casualties”.

However, there seems to be evidence that a few minibus operators are not adhering to the measures. As such, Andrews, in an appeal, urged operators to desist from their usual everyday activities and adhere to the precautionary measures set out by the relevant authorities.

“We earnestly ask that you desist from placing more than two persons in a seat (one with the driver) that would accommodate the three feet safe distance. Consistently sanitize the inside of your vehicle as well as the door handles and do not increase the prescribed fares,” he urged.

Police Enforce anti covid-19 measures

Traffic Chief Linden Isles had urged minibus operators and commuters to adhere to the precautionary measures when travelling.

During an invited comment, Isles told the Guyana Chronicle that traffic ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) have been placed at every bus park across the country as part of an anti-COVID-19 exercise to ensure persons are abiding by the law and are practising social distancing.

“We have ranks at all the parks throughout the 10 administrative regions; we have traffic ranks going around and talking to the drivers, advising them because we know that there are some of them who are not complying, endangering the life [sic] of the commuters and their own lives,” he said.

However, the traffic chief noted that the Guyana Police Force has avoided arresting conductors and drivers, but they have had to reload a few buses so that passengers are seated in accordance with the three-feet-apart, social-distancing rule (two passengers per seat).

“We did not arrest drivers and conductors; what we did was ensure that they take the persons out of the bus so they have space [between passengers]… if the bus is seen with more than the suggested number of passengers, they would stop the bus, talk to the driver and ensure that they comply,” he added.

He noted that a few minibus operators are still not implementing the precautionary measures and ranks will continue to educate both commuters and minibus operators about the seriousness of the pandemic and the results of having a nonchalant approach to fighting the virus.