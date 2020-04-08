Komal Chand passes on

…GAWU,PPP/C officials pay tribute to the late trade unionist

President of the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), Komal Chand has died after a prolonged period of illness.

Chand served as a Member of Parliament (MP) for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) since 1992. In the last Parliament, he was that party’s representative for the Essequibo Islands- West Demerara region.

GAWU noted in a release that he was most committed to his work and tasks and for that he enjoyed the respect of the workers. It was his dedication that saw him rising to become the Union’s General Secretary and later it’s President, the union said.

“He was, in our view, an outstanding trade unionist and very much committed to the upliftment and advancement of the working-class in our country and even beyond,” the body said. Outside of GAWU, he served as the Vice President of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) and a member of the Presidential Council of the World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU).

“Cde Komal was also deeply admired by those who worked along and together. It was from this vantage point that many of us got an opportunity to see up close how deeply he cared for the workers and more so the working-people and their families. He always embraced and espoused policies and initiatives aimed at improving the standard-of-living and well-being of the ordinary people. He also recognized that unity was an essential pre-requisite in order for the workers to win out their principled and justifiable demands. He was always supportive of measures to bring about unity as he brought to bear his own ideas and experiences,”GAWU said.

Several officials of the PPP/C have paid tribute to Chand following his passing.

“Guyana has lost a champion fighter for freedom, democracy and workers rights. Cde Komal Chand dedicated his entire life to the service of humanity. He led the struggle in securing workers rights, welfare and freedom. His political life was one of dedication and commitment to democracy, social and economic justice which he fought for and defended until today when he closed his final innings in the journey of life,” PPP/C presidential candidate Irfaan Ali said.He also extended condolences to Chand’s family.

Another PPP/C stalwart, Clement Rohee noted that the party has lost a leader who helped to make the party what it is today.

Former Minister of Agriculture under the PPP/C, Robert Persaud, said the sugar industry has lost a true fighter.He said Chand “has been synonymous with the struggles of our sugar workers for respect and a decent pay for sever decades.”

He noted that Chand’s focus on getting the best package and conditions for those who toil in the fields and factories cannot be questioned. He said while as Minister of Agriculture, they at times held different positions on how to save sugar, however he said Chand’s commitment to the industry’s workers was unquestionable.

Also, he noted that the GAWU leader’s role in shaping the modern politics of Guyana cannot be ignored as a Central and Executive Committee member of the PPP/C and a veteran MP.

He said Chand’s voice for Labour was at times the loudest and most consistent.

Chand led GAWU in several battles with the administration of the day and the management of the Guyana Sugar Corporation(GuySuco) over the rights of sugar workers.