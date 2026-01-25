Baganara Island Resort expands with new executive cottages

GUYANA’S growing tourism sector received another boost on Saturday with the commissioning of ten new executive conference cottages at Baganara Island Resort, a private sector investment, government officials say supports the country’s wider push to develop sustainable, hinterland and conference tourism.

The expansion at the Essequibo River resort was highlighted by Prime Minister Brigadier Mark Phillips, who delivered remarks on behalf of President Dr. Irfaan Ali, along with Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Susan Rodrigues, Chief Executive Officer of the Correia Group of Companies Michael Correia, and Chief Investment Officer Dr. Peter Ramsaroop.

The speakers described the project as a sign of growing confidence in Guyana’s tourism and hospitality industry.

Delivering the President’s address, Prime Minister Phillips reflected on Baganara’s steady development over the years, noting that its gradual expansion has helped build confidence among investors while maintaining a focus on sustainability.

“This is an area that has immense potential for tourism, and I must commend all the members of the private sector, who, over the years, have invested in making this area an attractive area for tourism. And, of course, the private company, I must commend you, because you can’t help recognising the majestic building as you come up the Essequibo River, the main building here,” he said.

Prime Minister Phillips also pointed to the resort’s growing international profile, emphasising that Baganara’s success extends beyond physical expansion.

He noted that in 2024, the resort hosted the Concordia Amazonas Summit on Sustainable Development, bringing together regional leaders to discuss sustainability, responsibility, and development in harmony with nature.

He further highlighted that Baganara was selected as the venue for the launch of the World Tourism Awareness Fund, marking what he described as the resort’s confident entry into the conference and events tourism market.

“And today, with the opening of the new conference cottages, we mark a new chapter in that journey. Cottages are bridges to opportunity, platforms for dialogue, and havens for ideas. Their spaces, their talks meet tranquillity, and their conferences can now flourish in the heart of the world for us,” he said.

According to the Prime Minister, investments such as this have far-reaching economic and social benefits, particularly for surrounding communities. “The expansion represented by these conference cottages is a strategic and transformative investment. It will strengthen small conference tourism, and, combined with other resorts and hotels in Baganara, has the potential to support conference tourism on a much larger scale. Let us not view conference tourism as a small niche,” he said.

He added that for small countries like Guyana, conference tourism plays an important role in driving economic activity. “It fills hotels, restaurants, transport services, and local markets, providing direct and indirect economic benefits. Small meetings and conferences, often overlooked, can have a profound impact, attracting international delegates, while also boosting local businesses and creating jobs. The task before us is to harness this potential and showcase Guyana as a premier destination for such events. Today, in the opening of the conference cottages, we embrace a new era.”

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues also underscored the importance of the expansion, noting that the ten new solar-powered cottages open a new chapter for both Baganara and Guyana’s tourism product.

“This new development strengthens that experience even further. They give more people the chance to fall asleep to the sounds of the forest, wake up to the mighty and superb river and reconnect with nature without giving up comfort. This is the essence of modern ecotourism , authentic, responsible and refined,” she said.

She added that sustainability is deeply embedded in the resort’s operations. “Here at Baganara, sustainability is not a catchphrase. It is reflected in how a resort operates, how it protects its surroundings, and how it works with people and communities to deliver meaningful experiences.”

Speaking on the scale of the investment, Correia Group CEO, Michael Correia, described the project as a significant commitment to Guyana’s tourism future.

“The investment in the expansion of our resort at this stage is modest, approximately $400 million for 70 acres, but it represents a substantial commitment,” he said. “Whatever we have done, this achievement would not be possible without the support. We therefore extend our sincere gratitude to our chairman and to my fellow directors for their vision and confidence.” He also acknowledged the support of the government and fellow tourism operators, noting that collaboration remains critical to the sector’s continued growth.

Chief Investment Officer Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, offering the private sector’s perspective, linked the expansion to broader national investments in infrastructure and connectivity. “Following the money means if we, as government, are spending on expanding airports across the country, we’re expanding a new terminal at Cheddi Jagan Airport, new carriers are coming into the country every day, that means more people are coming,” he said.

Drawing a comparison to international retreats, Ramsaroop suggested Baganara could serve as a national retreat venue.

“I told the President, Baganara Island should be our Camp David. If he has a retreat with his cabinet, why not bring them here? We have to follow through with the strategies and go back to the city and execute that.”

He added that the commissioning of the new cottages reflects delivery on national development goals. “The President believes in execution and results, and today this is delivery and this is results. As you experience the island, remember the interconnectivity across the country.”