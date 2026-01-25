Gov’t advances $880M Charity Wharf Project to boost river transport, trade and flood protection

MINISTER within the Ministry of Public Works Madanlall Ramraj, during a site visit over the weekend, said the new $880 million Charity Market Wharf project will significantly improve livelihoods, trade, and flood protection for residents and farmers across Region Two and the Pomeroon.

According to a release from the ministry, Minister Ramraj said the facility forms part of the administration’s wider mandate to modernise transport networks and create safer, more efficient access to markets for riverain and coastal communities.

“This wharf is not just a structure; it is an investment in people, in farmers, in businesses, and in the long-term development of Region Two. When we improve docking facilities, protect the river bank and create space for commerce, we are directly improving incomes, encouraging trade, and opening new opportunities for tourism and investment in this region,” Minister Ramraj said.

He added that the project reflects the government’s commitment to climate-resilient development, noting that infrastructure must now serve both economic and environmental priorities.

“This is a modern, climate-resilient facility that will protect this community from flooding while expanding transport and economic activity. That is the kind of development this government is delivering,” the Minister stated.

The Charity Market Wharf project, valued at $880 million, involves the construction of a new climate-resilient wharf designed to provide modern marine docking services for the largest community on the Essequibo Coast.

Once completed, the facility will significantly enhance the movement of agricultural produce, passengers and cargo between the Pomeroon, riverine communities and the wider national market.

Key components of the project include the installation of 160 stressed concrete foundation piles, each approximately 130 feet long, a reinforced concrete wharf deck and superstructure, and a floating dock to accommodate vessels of varying sizes.

The project also provides for a future GIP crane to assist with cargo handling, a covered passenger waiting area, an administrative building, parking facilities and upgraded river defence works along the wharf frontage.

In addition, two separate sections of river defence, extending 500 feet upstream and 500 feet downstream, will be upgraded under a parallel contract to further strengthen flood protection in the area.

Project Manager for Sea and River Defence, Jermaine Braithwaite, said the new facility is expected to significantly expand marine services and commercial activity at Charity.

“This wharf is intended to expand docking and off-loading services for agricultural produce and passengers, and to boost tourism and economic activity to a great extent,” Braithwaite explained.

“It is a climate-resilient structure with stressed concrete piles and a reinforced concrete deck, and it also includes upgraded river defence to provide flood protection for the facility.”

He added that the long-term vision is to transform the Charity waterfront into a business hub that supports sustained economic growth. “In the long term, we envisage this entire portion of the Charity waterfront being developed as a business hub, facilitating commercial activity and bringing tremendous benefits to the community,” Braithwaite said.

Chief Sea and River Defence Officer, Kevin Samad disclosed that the project is currently about 14 per cent complete, with major foundation works underway. Substantial visible development is expected by the second quarter of 2026, with overall completion targeted for the last quarter of that year.

“Driving the 160 piles is the hardest part of the work. Once we complete this phase, the remainder of the construction will progress much easier, and we are pushing the contractor to have this project completed in 2026,” Samad said.

He explained that much of the work, particularly fabrication, is being done off-site. “All the concrete piles and components are being cast at the contractor’s yard and transported by barge from the Pomeroon. Because of limited storage on site, materials are delivered as required, which means the progress achieved so far is not fully visible here,” he noted.

Regional Vice-Chairman Humace Oodit said the project will have a major impact on farmers, traders and riverain communities. Noting that the structure will benefit farmers, business people and residents across the Pomeroon and riverine areas. He further stated that with increased production and trade, the new wharf will create more opportunities, more markets and encourage people to invest more in farming and business.

He expressed gratitude to the government for the initiative, adding, “We want to thank His Excellency President Dr. Irfaan Ali and Minister Ramraj. Charity residents will feel more secure and confident with this important project in their community.”