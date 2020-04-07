Port Mourant land surveyor dies following fight with employee

A 44-year-old Port Mourant, East Berbice Corentyne man is now dead after he sustained injuries during a scuffle with his employee over payments.

The dead man has been identified as Mahendra Mangru called ‘Papo’, a land surveyor by profession.The suspect is said to be the man’s employee who resides at Haswell, Port Mourant.

According to information reaching the Guyana Chronicle, the man’s employee went to his home to uplift his salary at around 07:00hrs on Tuesday morning and Mangru allegedly refused to compensate the man for his services.

An argument ensued and the suspect threatened to take the matter to the police.As the suspect walked away, Mangru allegedly picked up a cutlass and dealt him a chop to the head. A fight then ensued and the suspect allegedly bit Mangu on his hand, forcing him to drop the cutlass.

The suspect then pushed the man to the ground before fleeing the scene.

The suspect made his way to the Port Mourant Hospital for treatment and while there, he was told to make a report to the police.The man was detained while Mangru was also taken to the said hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police are investigating the matter.