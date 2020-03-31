Miner succumbs following shooting at Siparuni Backdam

A 50-year-old miner of Paramakatoi, North Pakarimas succumbed to gunshot injuries he sustained following a shooting incident at Siparuni Backdam on Monday.

Dead is Jonathan John.

Reports are that around 14:00hrs on Monday, March 30, 2020 John and two others inclusive of the suspect, who is said to be the man’s son, were imbibing at their camp when an argument ensued.The suspect allegedly shot his father in the stomach with a handgun and fled the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead on arrival at the Linden Hospital Complex.Police are searching for the suspect.