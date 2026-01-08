‘Recklessness, ignorance and sheer hypocrisy’

–Minister McCoy slams ‘noise masquerading as scrutiny’ and misinformation campaign by opposition elements

MINISTER within the Office of the Prime Minister Kwame McCoy has condemned what he describes as “a deliberate campaign of misinformation” targeting public officials, warning that reckless accusations circulating on social media risk undermining trust in key State institutions.

Speaking during a video broadcast on Wednesday, he argued that recent claims of corruption against members of the Government are being driven by “recklessness, ignorance and, in some cases, sheer hypocrisy”.

He criticised commentators who compare the value of officials’ assets with their annual salaries, calling such analysis “deception” rather than scrutiny.

“Let us be unequivocal: Conflating asset ownership with annual income is not analysis; it is deception. It ignores how capital formation actually works in the real world. Assets are acquired through mortgages, bank financing, structured loans, partnerships, retained earnings, and long-term investment vehicles. This is standard practice across every functioning economy. To suggest that assets must be purchased outright from monthly salaries is either a willful distortion or a profound misunderstanding of economics,” he said.

He further alleged that some of the “loudest critics” calling for transparency are themselves facing confirmed charges of fraud, tax evasion, and corrupt practices, accusing them of attempting to launder their own reputational damage by projecting guilt onto others.

“These are not voices speaking from a place of integrity; they are individuals attempting to launder their own reputational damage by projecting guilt onto others. It is a classic deflection tactic, and the public should recognise it for what it is,” Minister McCoy said.

Defending existing oversight mechanisms, the minister pointed to legal requirements for Members of Parliament to declare their assets, liabilities and business interests to the Integrity Commission. He said this framework allows for proper verification and investigation where there is evidence of wrongdoing.

However, he warned against what he called “trial by Facebook posts, WhatsApp rumours or TikTok ranting”, arguing that such attacks are designed to “confuse the public, inflame emotions and erode trust in governance” at a time of national progress.

The minister urged the public to reject “noise masquerading as scrutiny” and instead insist on accountability grounded in evidence, due process, and informed debate, rather than social media theatrics.

“What these attacks seek to do is undermine confidence in institutions by replacing facts with insinuation, and accountability with noise. They are designed to confuse the public, inflame emotions, and erode trust in governance at a time when the country is making measurable progress,” he said.