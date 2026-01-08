‘Guyana will be on a high’

–President Ali says country leveraging raw produce, agro-processing capacity to push for global agro-industrial scale of food production

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has said Guyana is positioning itself to become the Caribbean’s leading food production and distribution hub, as the country leverages its raw agricultural output, expanding agro-processing capacity and major infrastructure investments to reach global agro-industrial scale.

Speaking on the country’s long-term development strategy, President Ali noted that the wider Caribbean Community (CARICOM) region is increasingly looking to Guyana to play a central role in ensuring food security.

He explained that this ambition is closely tied to strategic partnerships, including with Brazil’s Roraima state, which has significant agricultural capacity at a global scale.

“The entire CARICOM region is now looking at Guyana as the production and distribution hub for food and this is closely integrated with Roraima because whilst we are building out the mega farms, it’s important that we have a partnership with a state like Roraima. That is huge in agriculture, and their productive capacity is at a global scale,” he said adding:

“We are now leveraging that advantage to add value and create new wealth through agri-processing opportunities.”

He highlighted too recent investments aimed at strengthening the entire food ecosystem, from production to processing, storage and distribution.

Among them is the abattoir at Onverwagt, which is capable of processing between 60 and 100 animals per day, supported by the ongoing development of cold storage facilities.

“We now have the food ecosystem being developed to support large-scale processing, production, storage, and distribution. So, we are also building out the infrastructure. We’re talking about the airport at Lethem so we can export directly to the Caribbean. We are looking at creating an agro-industrial hub in Lethem to bring raw produce, add value, and handle all packaging for the Caribbean and North American markets, “he explained.

According to President Ali, these initiatives are part of a broader, integrated plan to modernise agriculture and scale up exports.

In addition, agro-industrial hubs are also planned for Berbice and Essequibo, while new port facilities at Parika and Charity will enable direct shipping of agricultural goods to the region.

The President said these developments demonstrate how investments in infrastructure, new agricultural lands, technology and market integration are being pursued simultaneously.

Looking ahead, President Ali expressed confidence that agriculture, alongside tourism, will drive unprecedented growth over the next five years.

“You see the integration, building out the infrastructure, investing in bringing new lands for production, adding the technology, and integrating it into the market,” President Ali said, adding:

“That is the whole plan being developed here a very integrated, targeted approach. That is why agriculture and tourism, those two legs of the economy, in the next five years will blow our minds. What will take place in agriculture and tourism will blow our minds. No doubt about that. This country will be on a high.”