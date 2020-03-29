Three new COVID-19 cases

…Guyana’s confirmed cases now moved to 8

-44 persons tested for the virus so far

-regions equipped to provide medical service for an additional 134 persons

By Navendra Seoraj

THE number of confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Guyana has increased from five to eight, with the number of deaths remaining at one.

This was confirmed by Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, who noted in an address on the ministry’s Facebook page on Saturday, that the total number of persons who have been tested has increased from 39 to 44, while the number of persons in institutional quarantine has risen to 31.

According to the minister, six persons are now in institutional isolation and the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) continues to offer psychosocial support for those in need of these services.

Over 170 persons are currently being monitored for COVID-19 and this includes persons under institutional quarantine, home quarantine and institutional isolation.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact globally. As of March 28, the number of confirmed cases in 201 countries and territories stood at 621,636, with the number of deaths at 28,658.

In the Region of the Americas, the total number of confirmed cases has increased from 81,139 to 100,314, with the number of deaths moving ‘alarmingly’ from 1,176 to 1,485 in 51 of the 55 countries.

Guyana confirmed its first imported case of COVID-19 in Georgetown on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

That patient, a 52-year-old Guyanese woman who had travelled from the United States of America to Guyana on March 5, 2020, presented to the public health system on March 10. She died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation on March 11.

Since then, the MoPH and other stakeholders have employed a number of measures which are aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19.

With regard to the ministry’s capacity to respond, in addition to the four existing facilities which are ready to provide services for 350 persons, Minister Lawrence said all regions now have capacity, centrally, to cater for an additional 134 persons. Infection control measures are also being instituted and monitoring is ongoing at the prisons and at homes of the elderly.

“In my report yesterday (Friday), I mentioned PAHO’s donation of test kits to the Ministry. I wish to express the MoPH’s gratitude to our PAHO partner for this donation and to highlight the overwhelming support that we have received during our preparatory planning and implementation of our National Response Plan since our first confirmed COVID-19 case was reported,” said Minister Lawrence.

She also spoke of receiving ventilators, from the ministry’s suppliers, to cater for MoPH’s level three.

In explaining what is meant by ‘level three’, the minister said: “Let me clarify for you, fellow Guyanese, that I am not referring to health facilities, but to the levels of illness which are categorised as mild, requiring no hospitalisation; moderate, requiring hospitalisation and severe, where more specialised care is a necessity.”

MEASURES IN RUPUNUNI

In reflecting on her clarification of the situation of the Brazilian who tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine in Brazil, Minister Lawrence spoke about activities being done in Region Nine (Upper Takatu – Upper Essequibo), to fight the coronavirus disease.

Officials of MoPH have visited several of the non-conventional ports of entry into Guyana. These visits revealed that the Brazilian army is present at several of the popular crossings and Guyanese police are at several. The task force continues to work with the police, army and immigration to assist with the monitoring of these crossings.

Village Leaders have taken the initiative to institute check points in two of the districts including Sand Creek and Aishalton, to monitor entry.

There have been three sensitisation sessions involving several stakeholders; a regional task force has been established; sensitisation sessions continue with the business places, banks and other stakeholders; and there have been visits to public places to ensure that they are implementing measures, taking precautions, and following the infection control protocols.

Additionally, public places in the area have been sanitised; the minister has visited villages, using the PA system to promote precautionary measures, sharing of flyers with COVID- 19 information; and Radio Lethem is continuously hosting programmes on COVID- 19.

The Lethem Hospital has an isolation room with four beds and the necessary protective and sanitisation supplies. The hospital has implemented sanitisation practices for all staff and patients entering the facility.

Minister Lawrence further said supplies (protective and sanitisation) have been sent to the main health centres and hospitals in the districts.

The minister reminded persons that social distancing, cough etiquette and hand washing can take Guyana a far way in this fight against COVID-19.

According to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV).

The coronavirus outbreak reportedly originated in Wuhan, China, and has since spread to many other countries, including some in the Americas. Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, coughs, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death. Persons who suspect that they may have the virus are advised not to visit a healthcare facility, but instead call on several provided hotlines where it can be arranged for a health team to visit.

Minister Lawrence noted that additional hotline numbers have been added, and staff has been increased to facilitate efficiency. The numbers are 226-7480; 229-7490; 231-1166; 227-4986; 624-6674; 624-2819; 624-9355.

And, as of Friday, calls to the COVID-19 hotline moved from 773 calls to 856; these calls were received from nine of the 10 administrative regions.