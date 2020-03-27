Giftland Mall to close amid Covid-19 pandemic

CHAIRMAN of Giftland Group of Companies, Roy Beepat, on Thursday, announced that the popular mall will be closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Please be advised that the Giftland Mall will be closed temporarily from April 1, 2020. This closure is due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic which has placed our country and the world in unprecedented times. Given that the main counter against the spread of the virus is social distancing, the mall will be closing temporarily in the interest of its staff and customers,” Beepat said in a release.

However, he noted that the FoodMaxx Supermarket will remain open to facilitate basic shopping needs for the general public and customers will be required to abide by the guidelines enforced in-store by the FoodMaxx Supermarket to combat the spread of the virus.

Management of FoodMaxx has advised that pricing structure will remain the same throughout this frightening period, but prices for some items may increase if the costs of said items are increased.

“Our prices may increase if the cost of these items increases as the main aim is to serve its customers and there is no overpricing of any basic commodities,” the statement read.

The statement further revealed that all ATMs will be accessible unless indicated otherwise by the respective banks, along with Shoppers Pharmacy to supply essential products. The opening hours will remain at 10:00hrs to 19:30hrs.