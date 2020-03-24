‘Total lockdown possible’

…if Guyanese ignore precautionary measures

By Navendra Seoraj

A “total lockdown” is imminent if Guyanese continue to ignore the public health authorities’ advice and guidelines related to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), said Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO), Dr. Karen Boyle.

Some countries have already taken a step to “lockdown” amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, but while the virus has reached Guyana’s shores, Dr. Boyle believes a total lockdown is not necessary at this time unless people continue to ignore the guidelines.

“If people continue to ignore the advice we are giving and guidelines in place, we may get to the point where we have to do that,” said the DCMO in an invited comment, on Monday. A lockdown would entail businesses and other establishments, including public offices, closing their doors temporarily.

In further explaining this measure, Dr. Boyle said: “All businesses would have to shut down…people will not be working and business people will not have money to pay workers…there would be economic downturn because mortgages and everything would still be due, bills will still have to be paid…so it will be chaos.”

While this measure is available, Dr. Boyle said she trusts that Guyanese people, who are a brilliant set of people, would understand the severity of the pandemic and take responsibility by doing the “right thing.” “If they do this then we won’t have to get to the point where we may have to have a total lockdown because that will be no fun for the business community, not for workers or anybody,” the DCMO asserted.

Guyana has so far recorded no new cases of the global pandemic. To date five cases, including one death, of the virus has been recorded.

Though social distancing is one of the primary measures in preventing the spread of the deadly coronavirus, many Guyanese are failing to take heed to this advisory, Dr. Boyle, said on Sunday.

Many religious halls of worship have remained opened as well as recreational facilities such as bars, though the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has advised against large gatherings.

Social distancing entails persons keeping safe distances between themselves and others. It is a measure that many countries have been demanding so as to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, which has been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

While acknowledging that behaviour change takes time, the DCMO said it cannot be business as usual when the virus is spreading rapidly across the world, and as such persons need to refrain from certain activities.

“Some churches are still having regular services; people are still in some instances greeting persons with handshakes and kissing. Greetings need to be as non-contact as possible and it is possible,” Boyle stated.

She noted, however, that though slow, some persons are getting the message and are being proactive.

President David Granger had issued executive orders in alignment with the Public Health Ordinance.

With Guyana recording five cases of COVID-19 so far, President Granger, through the order, said immediate action is necessary to address the virus. In that regard, he directed Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, to “restrain, segregate and isolate” persons suffering from the disease or those who may be affected from exposure to the infection.

President Granger, as part of the order, has even called on the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and other law enforcement agencies to provide assistance with the enforcement of the various measures, where necessary.

Among the menu of measures ordered by President Granger was the containment of persons who may show signs of COVID-19 and the provision of curative treatment for persons who are suffering the disease. The President also directed Minister Lawrence to remove, disinfect and destroy the personal effects, goods, buildings and any other article, material or thing exposed to the virus. The minister was also ordered to prevent the spread of the virus on the seas, rivers and waters of Guyana, and on the high seas within twelve miles from the baseline, as well as on land, among other things.

President Granger had said funding the various initiatives will be handled by the Minister of Finance, who was directed to expend from the Consolidated Fund such sums of money as may be necessary for the effectual carrying out of any or all of the measures listed.

Section 20 (2) of the Public Health Ordinance provides that the President may, in case of an emergency, expend from the public funds of Guyana such sums of money as may be necessary for the effectual carrying out of any or all of the provisions of Part III of the Ordinance which concerns “notifiable infectious diseases.”

“All government agencies and local government authorities are urged to render assistance and cooperation to undertake critical, urgent and appropriate response and measures in a timely manner to curtail and eliminate the COVID-19 threat,” said President Granger.

He also said all citizens, residents, tourists and members of the private sector must act in accordance with the law and comply with any lawful directives and advisories issued by appropriate government agencies to prevent further transmission of the COVID-19 and ensure the safety and wellbeing of all.

According to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV).

The coronavirus outbreak reportedly originated in Wuhan, China, and has since spread to many other countries, including some in the Americas. Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, coughs, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

Persons who suspect that they may have the virus are advised not to visit a health facility, but instead call on several provided hotlines where it can be arranged for a health team to visit. Lawrence noted that additional hotline numbers have been added, and staff has been increased to facilitate efficiency. The numbers are 226-7480; 229-7490; 231-1166; 227-4986; 624-6674; 624-2819; 624-9355.