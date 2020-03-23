Bulkan urges Guyanese to practise good water management

– as Guyana observes World Water Day

AS Guyana joined the rest of the world in observing World Water Day, Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan, challenged Guyanese to be responsible in their use of water.

Designated by the United Nations (UN), World Water Day is intended to highlight the importance of water. This year’s theme – Nature and Climate Change – explores how water and climate change are inextricably linked.

“As Guyana, like many other countries, grapple with the COVID-19 global pandemic outbreak, the importance of water is further highlighted in ensuring proper hygienic practices and sanitisation. Therefore, the challenges related to water resources management must be addressed to ensure countrywide access, adequacy and sustainability,” Bulkan said in a statement.

Here in Guyana, he said the Government has been placing major emphasis on the implementation of appropriate regulatory framework to preserve water – one of the country’s most precious resources. It has been working to improve citizen’s knowledge on water management through capacity building.

“As a country, we must recognise that water is our most precious natural resource. We must balance all of society’s water needs while ensuring that at-risk groups such as women, our indigenous peoples, differently-abled persons (DAPs) and youths are not marginalised,” Bulkan conveyed.

The global demand for water has been increasing at a rate of about 1 percent per year and it is predicted to grow significantly over the next two decades. Simultaneously, the global water cycle is intensifying owing to climate change, with wet regions generally becoming wetter and drier regions becoming even drier.

“It is significant to note that, with the impact of climate change and owing to the increasing economic growth of our country, urban expansions, coupled with other socio-economic developments, the demand for water for domestic, industrial, recreational, agricultural and environmental requirements is expected to increase exponentially,” Bulkan said.

Bulkan further said that, in Guyana, several measures were currently being undertaken to both improve the water supplied and to extend the coverage across the country.

In 2019, the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) drilled 28 wells, introduced over 24,000 first time services to potable water, which now sees 97 percent of the coastland population and 85 percent hinterland population having access to water in their homes.

Over 75 percent of Guyanese receiving potable water now receive 24 hours supply.

Through funding from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), consultancies are currently preparing designs and estimates for the upgrade of water supply infrastructure in Mabaruma, Walton Hall to Charity, Wakenaam, Leguan Island, Bush Lot, West Coast Berbice, Tain to No. 50 Village and Mahdia.

A feasibility study was also ongoing to determine the possibility of utilising water from the Hope Canal for domestic supply, while a national water and sanitation policy and associated strategic plans were also being prepared.

“This technical cooperation highlights the vital and necessary developments needed in a rapidly developing country such as ours,” Bulkan said.

GWI has embarked on procuring drilling rigs and ancillaries to conduct in-house drilling and maintenance of wells in the coastal, riverine and drought- prone communities across Guyana.

The company has commenced geo-electric logging in the Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo Region to locate potential sources of groundwater, while training is also ongoing.

A new Groundwater and Wells Services Unit has been established within the organisation, which will focus specifically on the sustainable abstraction of groundwater.