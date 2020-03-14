Guyana/Suriname ferry service suspended indefinitely

…as Suriname records first COVID-19 case

THE Ministry of Public Infrastructure has announced that the Canawaima Ferry Service on the Corentyne will be suspended from Saturday, March 14, 2020 until further notice.

The decision was made by the Surinamese authorities to close all ports of entry after the country recorded its first case of the novel Coronavirus.

The Management of the Guyana/Suriname Ferry Service sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused at this time. For more information, persons can contact the entity on 339-2744.

A report in Suriname’s De Ware Tijd online news entity says Vice-President, Ashwin Adhin, announced today that the first positive case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has been registered in the neighbouring country. It concerns a person who travelled from the Netherlands to Suriname on Wednesday.

The VP also announced on Friday afternoon that the Surinamese airspace will be closed at midnight.