Jaguars pull away from Scorpions, Pride extend lead

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – Five-time reigning champions, Guyana Jaguars, have created space between themselves and the chasing Jamaica Scorpions, following their handsome victory in the sixth round of matches in the Regional Four-Day Championship, which wrapped up last weekend.

Jaguars disposed of the Scorpions by seven runs inside three days at the Trelawny Multi-Purpose Stadium in Jamaica, to exact revenge for their earlier fourth round defeat at home in Georgetown.

The victory pushed them to 79 points in second, now almost 19 points clear of Scorpions in third on 61.2 points.

Scorpions started the round only 3.4 points behind Jaguars following two wins on the trot, and knowing that a victory would have seen them assume second spot.

However, the hosts batted poorly in the match, especially in the second innings when they bowled out for 111, after slumping from 75 without loss to lose their last 10 wickets for 36 runs.

Leaders Barbados Pride, meanwhile, further strengthened their chances of clinching their maiden first class title in the professional era by extending their lead over Jaguars, following their crushing 127-run victory over Windward Islands Volcanoes at Kensington Oval.

Pride sit on top the six-team standings on 108.2 points.

Despite disappointing results, Volcanoes and Trinidad and Tobago Red Force remain hot on the heels of Scorpions.

Volcanoes are less than five points behind Scorpions on 56.8 while Red Force, who drew with bottom-placed Leeward Islands Hurricanes in Basseterre, are fifth on 54.8.

Hurricanes, already with four defeats this season, are meandering on 40.4 points.