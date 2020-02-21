WJ Enterprise supports Petra organisation

LOCAL distributor WJ Enterprise has joined the support team of the Petra Organisation, by donating a quantity of items.

Among the donation to the organisation were stacks of Croxley paper, a printer and filing cabinet.

Commenting on the don ation, Petra’s Jacquline Boodie said, “We at the Petra Organisation are happy to receive this donation from WJ Enterprise. We know this will ensure the smooth running of many of our tournaments so we want to say thank you.”

Meanwhile, WJ’s representative Savita Sukhu who handed over the items commented that the company is more than willing to support organsations such as Petra.

She added that the company has seen what the Petra Organisation has done and is looking to ensure that their efforts are rewarded.

According to the WJ rep, this isn’t the first time the duo have been involved as they are regular sponsors of tournaments hosted by the Petra Organisation.

Currently, the organisation is running off its annual Milo football tournament.