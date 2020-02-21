Sterling Products Inaugural Golf Tourney

Golfing action this weekend to be sponsored by Sterling Products

THE company, through CEO Ramsey Ali, in the presence of Sterling’s Merchandising & Promotions Supervisor, Dellon Lynch, and LGC PRO Guy Griffith, handed over to LGC treasurer Aasrodeen Shaw a sponsorship cheque.

The handing-over took place at a simple ceremony at the company’s East Bank office.

Ali expressed his delight for the company’s involvement with the Lusignan Golf Club, noting that although this is its first intervention, plans have already being made for more involvement in tournaments during this year.

The Sterling Products’ involvement was initiated by LGC Member, Ramesh Dookhoo, and followed up by its president Aleem Hussain to fruitful action.

Ali also noted that the company was pleased that the LGC has been taking steps to have schools involved in golfing and looks forward to continued support of the LGC.