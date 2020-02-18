Windies captain says recovered Dottin important to squad

SYDNEY, Australia (CMC) – Despite having not played an international match in over a year because of major injury, surgery and rehab, Deandra Dottin remains vital to the West Indies Women squad, says captain Stafanie Taylor.

In fact, Taylor believes the 28-year-old all-rounder remains one of the key weapons in the side’s arsenal.

Dottin has been off the pitch for an extended period because of a right shoulder injury that required surgery in June last year, followed by months of rehabilitation. But she will put on the maroon outfit again when West Indies have an ICC Women’s T20 World Cup unofficial warm-up match against Pakistan on Friday.

Speaking at the captains’ media day at Taronga Zoo here, Taylor said Dottin’s shoulder “is still a bit off, but she’s pretty much ready – 98 per cent.”

“Deandra is very important to our team and with the level she’s at, we’re trying our very best to manage her,” she said.

“It’s not going to be an easy one, she’s coming back from a long injury, but with the level she’s at, she’s quite up there in terms of her importance and recovery. We’re very pleased with the way that she’s going.”

The right-handed batsman and right-arm fast bowler has performed well for the West Indies in the past.

Her 38-ball 100 in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2010 is the first and fastest in the format, while the five for five she took against Bangladesh two years ago is the best figure in the tournament’s history.

Following their first T20 World Cup victory in India in 2016, West Indies Women will start their bid to win a second title on Saturday with a match against Thailand in Perth, Western Australia.

Taylor said the squad is now “really trying to focus on our own game and playing our best cricket.

“Every time we go out there, we want to play fearless – that’s the brand of cricket we definitely want to play and it worked when we performed in India. That’s what we try to instil in our players and that’s what we’re looking to achieve in this tournament,” the West Indies captain said.