Commander Bacchus visits family of Chinese national killed in East Canje robbery

ASSISTANT Commissioner of Police and Commander of Regional Division #6, Shivpersaud Bacchus, on Monday, paid a condolence visit to the family of Chinese national Chen Yong Ping, who was recently murdered during a robbery at his home in Cumberland Village, East Canje, Berbice.

Bacchus, accompanied by members of his command team, visited the residence where the fatal attack occurred and met with the deceased man’s wife, Wu Xiaofeng, and their son, Cheng Dongrong.

The visit came as investigations continue into the killing, which has shocked residents of the quiet East Canje community.

During the engagement, the police commander and his team expressed condolences to the grieving family and offered words of comfort in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Bacchus also reassured them that the Guyana Police Force remains fully committed to pursuing the investigation and ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice.

Chen Yong Ping was killed during what police have described as a robbery at his residence, adding to concerns about violent crime targeting business owners and residents in parts of the county.

The incident has prompted renewed calls from community members for strengthened security and more visible policing.

Also present at Monday’s visit were Detective Assistant Superintendent J. Henry, Woman Assistant Superintendent, C. Kelly, Assistant Superintendent K. Gravesande, Woman Inspector R. Benjamin, and other police ranks.

Police have said investigations are ongoing and that they are continuing to pursue all available leads in the case, even as the force seeks to provide support to the bereaved family during this difficult period.