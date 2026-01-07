News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Commander Bacchus visits family of Chinese national killed in East Canje robbery
Divisional Commander, Assistant Commissioner Shivpersaud Bacchus speaks with the family of Chinese national Chen Yong Ping, who was recently murdered during a robbery at his home in Cumberland Village, East Canje, Berbice
Divisional Commander, Assistant Commissioner Shivpersaud Bacchus speaks with the family of Chinese national Chen Yong Ping, who was recently murdered during a robbery at his home in Cumberland Village, East Canje, Berbice

ASSISTANT Commissioner of Police and Commander of Regional Division #6, Shivpersaud Bacchus, on Monday, paid a condolence visit to the family of Chinese national Chen Yong Ping, who was recently murdered during a robbery at his home in Cumberland Village, East Canje, Berbice.
Bacchus, accompanied by members of his command team, visited the residence where the fatal attack occurred and met with the deceased man’s wife, Wu Xiaofeng, and their son, Cheng Dongrong.
The visit came as investigations continue into the killing, which has shocked residents of the quiet East Canje community.
During the engagement, the police commander and his team expressed condolences to the grieving family and offered words of comfort in the aftermath of the tragedy.
Bacchus also reassured them that the Guyana Police Force remains fully committed to pursuing the investigation and ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice.
Chen Yong Ping was killed during what police have described as a robbery at his residence, adding to concerns about violent crime targeting business owners and residents in parts of the county.
The incident has prompted renewed calls from community members for strengthened security and more visible policing.
Also present at Monday’s visit were Detective Assistant Superintendent J. Henry, Woman Assistant Superintendent, C. Kelly, Assistant Superintendent K. Gravesande, Woman Inspector R. Benjamin, and other police ranks.
Police have said investigations are ongoing and that they are continuing to pursue all available leads in the case, even as the force seeks to provide support to the bereaved family during this difficult period.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
Guyana, US reaffirm commitment to regional security, democracy, freedom
Key extradition documents tendered as exhibits
MHSSS to expand empowerment programmes for vulnerable groups in 2026
Mohameds’ lawyers confident forecast raises concerns over influence in legal matter
Guyanese to benefit from first-ever Biosafety Level Three laboratory
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.