MHSSS to expand empowerment programmes for vulnerable groups in 2026

-initiatives to support women, the elderly, persons living with disabilities among plans

THE Ministry of Human Services and Social Security (MHSSS) has kicked off 2026 with an expansive slate of programmes aimed at economic empowerment, social protection and support for vulnerable populations.

Speaking to the Guyana Chronicle following the ministry’s first open day of the year, Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr. Vindhya Persaud said the ministry will be expanding several initiatives, with a strong focus on women, persons living with disabilities, survivors of violence and the elderly.

A major priority for 2026 is the expansion of economic empowerment programmes for women, particularly those seeking to start or grow small businesses. While the ministry does not provide direct cash grants, it offers practical support through equipment such as refrigerators, freezers and coolers to help women become more productive and sustainable. “We started first with women coming in who would have wanted to start their own businesses, but they might have needed an appliance, they might have needed some kind of support towards their business. While we do not give financial aid, we can help with anything…a cooler, a fridge, a freezer,” Minister Persaud explained.

Those participants will also be encouraged to join the Women’s Innovation Investment Network (WIIN), one of the ministry’s flagship initiatives.

Minister Persaud said the WIN programme, which has already trained over 19,000 people, is expected to expand significantly. “The Women’s Innovation Investment Network programme has been able to train over 19,000 people, will now expand to train well over 25,000 people. That is the intention,” she said.

As part of this expansion, the ministry will introduce culinary arts training for the first time. A new Culinary Centre is set to open early this year at the Cove and John Guyana Women’s Leadership Institute and will be accessible to everyone. “It is not only going to be open to women, but men as well, and persons living with disabilities. And they are going to benefit from a very beautiful programme that can lead them into opportunities they might not have thought of,” the minister said.

The ministry is also strengthening partnerships to broaden economic opportunities, including a collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) to support emerging agricultural enterprises. This will include initiatives such as hydroponics and food security projects aligned with the government’s broader development agenda. Another area slated for growth is garment construction, one of the ministry’s most successful programmes.

Minister Persaud said the focus will shift from basic sewing skills to participation in the fashion industry, building on existing sewing hubs and equipment support provided in communities nationwide. “We are looking at how can we move people who are very creative and innovative using the launchpad of the WIN programme into the fashion industry to get them to increase or even generate an income,” she stated, highlighting the initiative’s link to the government’s emphasis on the orange economy.

Support for persons living with disabilities will be significantly scaled up, including the expansion of the Assistive Aids Programme, which provides free wheelchairs, walkers, canes and white canes. A new Support Services Unit for People Living with Disabilities will also be established to address more specialised needs. Additionally, the ministry will continue working with international partners and the government to support survivors of domestic violence and trafficking in persons, ensuring access to training, funding and long-term support to promote independence.

Attention will also be placed on reforming the public assistance register, as the number of beneficiaries continues to grow nationwide. The goal, Persaud said, is to help individuals transition from dependency to financial independence.

“We are looking at how can we move persons from that dependency through all of the initiatives we are doing and beyond this ministry to being able to fend for themselves, being able to be independent,’ Minister Persaud added.