Guyana quench ‘Vincy Heat’ 3-0 to take second win at CONCACAF U-20 Qualifiers

OSAFA Simpson struck twice, while Omari Glasgow netted the other goal, as Guyana made it two-for-two at the CONCACAF U-20 Championship Qualifiers in Nicaragua, this time whipping St Vincent and the Grenadines 3-0 in their latest match on Monday.

After rallying to an impressive 6-0 win over Montserrat in their opening game; Guyana returned to action at the Nicaragua National Football Stadium and showed that they are hungry to compete with the other top countries in the confederation’s June 20 to July 5 showpiece in Honduras.

Simpson put the Wayne Dover-coached side up 1-0 at the end of the first half with his 35th minute goal, and then returned just upon resumption of the second stanza to complete his double to give the Guyanese a 2-0 cushion.

Guyana had several chances to distance themselves and further dampen the ‘Vincy Heat’ but they didn’t make good of their goal-coring opportunities.

Nonetheless, Glasgow scored his second goal of the tournament in the 68th minute to make it 3-0 for Guyana, who now sit second in Group A of the Qualifiers behind Nicaragua on goal difference.

Nicaragua, who opened the tournament with an 8-0 win over the US Virgin Islands, defeated Montserrat 4-0 in their second game. The result meant that Guyana, with a total nine goals, are three goals behind Group A’s host nation.

With only one team advancing and both Nicaragua and Guyana showing that they are the most superior teams in the four-team group, it will likely come down to either goal difference, or the outcome of their meeting on February 23.

Meanwhile, Guyana will return to action on February 21 when they take on the US Virgin Island. All matches will be played at the Nicaragua National Football Stadium.