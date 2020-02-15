Teen in Bush Lot accident succumbs

….two remain hospitalised

SIXTEEN-year old Aliyah Mohabir, who along with her sibling and a child were struck down by a speeding SUV on Friday, succumbed to her injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation early Saturday morning.

Mohabir along with her fourteen -year old sister Aneela Mohabir were struck by the motor car on the Bush Lot Public Road in East Berbice Corentyne on Friday as they were walking on the parapet to visit a friend.

The younger sister remains a patient at the New Amsterdam Hospital nursing a fractured leg and pains about the body.

At around noon on Friday, motor car bearing registration number PXX 5165 was proceeding East along the northern side of the road way when the driver reportedly swerved to avoid hitting a nine year old who was crossing the road from south to north.

The nine year old Roshnie Mohan, had just left her grandparents house at Kildonan and was making her way across the road to her home at Bush Lot when the incident happened.

She was transferred from the Port Mourant Hospital where she was initially taken to the New Amsterdam late Friday evening. Her grandmother told the Guyana Chronicle that the injured child is responsive but is in a lot of pain.

According to police information, the driver of the car was proceeding east along the northern carriageway when he noticed the school child who was standing on the southern side of the road suddenly ran into the path of his vehicle, in an effort to avoid the collision with the child the driver swerved but struck her, he reportedly lost control of the vehicle and slammed into the two pedestrians who were walking on the parapet.

One of the girls fell onto a man who was riding a bicycle while the other was flung into the air, fell onto the car and then onto the road.

The injured girls were picked up and taken to the Port Mourant Hospital and subsequently transferred for further medical evaluation.

Meanwhile, speaking briefly with the Guyana Chronicle mother of the sisters, Bashwattie Ramrich, of Number 46 Village Corentyne Berbice was fighting to hold back tears as she confirmed the devastating news.

“This is really hard for us right now. Aneela still at New Amsterdam Hospital in pain and we here in Georgetown with my daughter who just died. We getting ready to go home but it hard to leave knowing my big daughter is no more.”

Meanwhile, the driver of the motorcar who is a doctor was admitted to the Port Mourant Hospital after complaining of feeling unwell.