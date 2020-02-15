A&E Unit at Bartica Regional Hospital operating 24 hrs

THE Accident and Emergency (A&E) Unit at the Bartica Regional Hospital is now expanded and fully equipped to deliver 24-hour service to the township. Previously, the unit functioned only eight hours per day.

The unit has been expanded from a previous one-bed unit to a four-bed unit with a separate area for quarantine and monitoring of special patients who might have ingested poison.

The expansion cost $5.6M including equipment to support the functions of the A&E Unit. Also, included in the cost was the refurbishment of the outpatient, pharmacy and paediatric spaces

Public Health Minister, Volda Lawrence, was accompanied by Permanent Secretary, Colette Adams; Deputy Permanent Secretary, Shellon Bess; Director of Regional and Clinical Health Services, Dr. Kay Shako and others at the commissioning.

Minister Lawrence noted that the expansion was a small but significant development. “Now that you have an Accident and Emergency Unit functioning on a 24-hr basis, irrespective of where you come from in Bartica, our staff here will be able to take care of you,” the minister said.

The minister made special mention of the CT Scan Unit which was recently operationalized, allowing doctors to better diagnose internal injuries and prescribe or recommend the best treatment for recovery.

Regional Health Officer, Dr. Edward Sagala, said the implementation of the 24-hr service was crucial. “An emergency doesn’t choose what time it will happen; an accident just happens so the expansion and reopening of the A&E Unit means a lot for Bartica.”

Mayor of Bartica, Gifford Marshall, noted that the most recent development was another major step towards narrowing gaps and ensuring Barticians have access to adequate healthcare, through the provision of facilities.

“We are expected to provide essential services to the people of this region… The developments at the Bartica Regional Hospital are testimony of government’s continued support to municipalities and the vision of the establishment of capital towns,” Mayor Marshall said. (DPI)